Puducherry declares 2-day holiday for schools, colleges amid incessant rain

The territorial government declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on November 29 and 30 in view of the incessant rains.

Education Minister A Namassivayam told media that heavy rains have been pounding the regions and hence holiday was declared for two days from Monday for the educational institutions.

Official sources told PTI that Puducherry recorded 6.6 cm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday bringing the total quantum of rainfall to 14 cms during the last 48 hours. Normal life was hit for the second successive day today in Puducherry.

Reports of waterlogging in low-lying areas, residential colonies, farmlands, and main thoroughfares were received.

Extensive damage has been caused to roads in urban and semi-urban areas.

Prices of vegetables shot up adding to the woes of the people in this former French colony.

All the lakes and tanks reached their full capacity.

