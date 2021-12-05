Puducherry makes Covid-19 vaccination compulsory across Union Territory

Amid the looming threat from the Omicron variant in India, the government of Puducherry on Sunday made Covid-19 vaccination compulsory across the Union Territory with immediate effect.

The government of Puducherry makes COVID19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/i87ZhAZFbN — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

Those violating the directive will be liable for penal action, the order said.

Currently India has identified 4 persons in the country who have been infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus — 2 in Karnataka, 1 in Mumbai and 1 in Gujarat.

