Puducherry makes Covid vaccination compulsory across UT

Puducherry makes Covid-19 vaccination compulsory across Union Territory

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2021, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 10:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Amid the looming threat from the Omicron variant in India, the government of Puducherry on Sunday made Covid-19 vaccination compulsory across the Union Territory with immediate effect.

Those violating the directive will be liable for penal action, the order said.

Currently India has identified 4 persons in the country who have been infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus — 2 in Karnataka, 1 in Mumbai and 1 in Gujarat.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Puducherry
India News
Omicron scare
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Afghanistan is on the brink of a mass starvation

Afghanistan is on the brink of a mass starvation

Omicron plunges the world into collective uncertainty

Omicron plunges the world into collective uncertainty

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food

Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

 