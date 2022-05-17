Rains continue in Kerala, orange alert in 9 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert in nine districts in Kerala for today while it issued the same for seven districts on Wednesday indicating heavy rainfall.

Even though the Red alert, which indicates extremely heavy rainfall, issued in the last few days at various districts has been withdrawn, various weather forecasting centres in the country have predicted isolated heavy rains across the state.

The IMD has issued an Orange alert today for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. However, for tomorrow, there is no Orange alert for Ernakulam and Idukki.

Also Read | Landslides snap road, rail links to southern Assam, parts of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday said that the cyclonic circulation which was situated near Lakshadweep area has moved towards Kerala and predicted isolated heavy rains in some parts of the state.

The weatherman has said that squally weather with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, along and off south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea, Andaman sea and adjoining southeast and East central Bay of Bengal.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas," the IMD said.

Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state. Considering the heavy rains even as the onset of Southwest monsoon is expected only by the end of this month, the state government had called a meeting of the district collectors and issued directions to deal with any eventualities.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed five teams to Kerala.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside. The SDMA have also asked people not to travel to hilly regions unless it's an emergency and to avoid night travel until the rain subsides.

The district administrations have also warned the people staying near coastal areas of high tide.

The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.