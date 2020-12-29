Rajinikanth's fans disappointed; but wish him 'good health'

Hours after Tamil superstar Rajinikanth announced he was not launching a political party as promised, a handful of his fans marched towards his palatial bungalow here and held a sit-in. They asked the superstar to reconsider his decision and launch the political party.

While these fans felt the need to demonstrate their opposition, the majority of them rued their leader's decision in private, though many agreed that Rajinikanth's health was of prime importance. The feeling of the fans can be understood as they have been waiting for decades together for Rajinikanth to enter politics.

Also Read | Rajinikanth: From a definite announcement to the withdrawal

Rajinikanth's first major political statement came in 1996 when he declared that “even God cannot save Tamil Nadu” if the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa returned to power. From 1996 to 2017 till he announced that he will launch a party, Rajinikanth teased his fans for 21 long years. The fans thought the suspense has finally ended but it was not so.

In March this year, the actor almost announced his exit from politics, which he never entered actually, by putting the onus on people for him to take the plunge. He wanted a “resurgence for change” among people visible for him to launch the party. Months later, he cited “ill health” and postponed the decision to December.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's decision pushes BJP back to square one in Tamil Nadu

However, all seemed good when Rajinikanth promised to keep his date with politics through a Twitter post on December 3. Exactly 26 days later, the announcement was withdrawn.

“What is there to say? We kept waiting for years and we were happy for the past few weeks that we can bring the change that the people of Tamil Nadu have been yearning for long. People are still ready to vote for him. We are certainly disappointed,” a district secretary of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), an extension of his fans' club, told Deccan Herald.

Another RMM functionary said the fans have done “tremendous groundwork” anticipating the launch of the political party. “We have been working on the ground hoping to make an impact. But today's decision is something that we unexpected though we knew our Thalaivar is not in the best of his health. We wish him good health, but we will be less than honest if we say we are not disappointed,” he said.

However, N Ravi, Secretary of RMM, Vellore District, said fans will stand like a rock behind Rajinikanth irrespective of his decision. “Our Thalaivar's health is more important than politics. We want him to live long. We will never question his wisdom and decision,” he said.