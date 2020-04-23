Rao hopes COVID-19 spread may see a decline due to lockdown

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed hope the spread of COVID-19 in the state may see a decline due to the strict implementation of lockdown rule and containment measures are undertaken as and when a positive case is identified.

Observing that only 15 cases were reported on Wednesday, he said the number of cases in the state may come down further in the days to come, an official release said late last night.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials, who visited Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts on Wednesday, explained the prevailing situation to Rao after their return, it said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Chief Minister held a review on the COVID-19 situation with them till late night, it said.

Medical officials stated there were indications about the possibility of the virus spread decreasing in all parts of the state, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said the measures undertaken by the government were yielding results.

The measures like tracing the contacts of virus-infected persons, quarantining the contacts, testing, putting in place containment zones helped in successfully containing the spread of the virus, he said.

"If people continue to extend their support like this and follow the conditions, regulations imposed by lockdown and at the containment centres, we will certainly get a good result," Rao said.