Rape case: Kerala CPM leader's son to undergo DNA test

Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan, who was accused in a rape case in Mumbai, reportedly agreed to undergo DNA test.

According to sources, Binoy who appeared before the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai on Monday agreed to the police's direction to undergo DNA test to prove paternity of an eight-year-old child of a 33-year-old Mumbai resident.

The woman, who earlier worked as a bar dancer in Mumbai, alleged that Binoy sexually abused her promising to marry and she gave birth to a child out of the relationship. A court in Mumbai gave anticipatory bail to Binoy last week.