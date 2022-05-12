Rebel Congress leader makes dramatic entry at CPM meet

Known Congress party dissenter K V Thomas attended on Friday a meeting held to campaign for the CPM’s Thrikkakkara by-poll candidate in Kochi.

Thomas entry at the election meeting organised by CPM-led Left Democratic Front was quite theatrical, as he arrived at the event in the middle of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s speech. He arrived late but Vijayan took it in stride and welcomed him to the stage.

Thomas utilised his delay, which he said was due to traffic block, to promote the proposed semi-high-speed rail in the state.

Pinarayi Vijayan, in his address, highlighted his government’s various advancement initiatives and accused the Congress of being anti-development. He hailed Thomas's decision to join the Left camp and said it was because Thomas had a pro-development approach.

His oration comes amidst allegations by various Congress camps that laying demarcation stones for the proposed rail project had been put on hold to suppress anti-government sentiments during election timed.

In his address, Vijayan reiterated that his government was committed about implementing the rail project called SilverLine.

Meanwhile, various CPM camps expressed their hope that Thomas’s into their fold would help to gain Christian Latin Catholic votes in the constituency, which is not too high in numbers.

Congress party, on the other hand, was of the view that Thomas’s move would not cause any harm as it was evident that his decision was not influenced by any pro-development approach, but for personal gains.

Sources in Congress also said that Thomas’s decision to work with the Left, without making an official exit from the party, was an attempt to provoke party leadership to oust him. This would then give him opportunity to project himself as a martyr for taking a pro-development approach.

For that reason, the Congress leadership might not take any action against him.