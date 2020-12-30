Sabarimala set for Makaravilakku; Covid report a must

Sabarimala opens for Makaravilakku festival; Covid certificate a must for darshan

The auspicious Makaravilakku festival falls on January 14 and the shrine would be closed on January 20

PTI
PTI, Sabarimala ,
  • Dec 30 2020, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 18:54 ist
Devotees at Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. Credit: PTI Photo

Marking the beginning of the second phase of the annual pilgrimage season, the Lord Ayyappa temple here opened this evening for the Makaravilakku festival. Though the portals of the hill shrine were opened at 5.00 pm, devotees would be allowed to enter from Thursday morning only, officials of the Tranvancore Devaswom Board, (TDB) which manages the shrine, said.

The auspicious Makaravilakku festival falls on January 14 and the shrine would be closed on January 20.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 5,000 devotees would be permitted to offer prayers at the shrine per day during the Makaravilakku season, they said.

As in the first phase of the pilgrimage which ended on December 26 with customary Mandala pooja, a Covid negative certificate, taken within 48 hours of the pilgrimage, is mandatory in the second leg also.

Pilgrims, who do not have such a virus negative certificate, would not be allowed to proceed further from the base camps- Nilakkal and Pampa-- to Sannidhanam (temple complex), TDB officials added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sabrimala
Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

 