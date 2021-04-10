Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev lauds Uttarakhand CM for freeing temples

Sadhguru lauds Uttarakhand CM for freeing temples

Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday congratulated Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's decision to release temples in the state from government control.

The decision, according to Vasudev, is a matter of great joy as 51 temples and shrines in Uttarakhand have been freed from government control.

"This should be a welcome step for the whole country and I wish more Chief Ministers take note of this and move in this direction," he said. In his tweet, the spiritualist said, "Congratulations Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT ji, to govt of Uttarakhand & to all others who supported the #FreeTemples movement including media houses, over 3 cr people, & many spiritual & religious leaders who have stood up for this cause. I express my utmost gratitude to everyone."

"This should be a welcome step for the whole country and I wish more Chief Ministers take note of this and move in this direction," he said.

