'Saw girls at JNU boys' hostel, condoms on campus'

Former Kerala State Police Chief T P Senkumar has reiterated that he had seen girls at boys' hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University and had even seen the hostel premises littered with condoms.

While a statement in this regard made by Mr. Senkumar the other day triggered criticism that he was speaking on the basis of misleading social media campaign against JNU students in the wake of recent stir, the former IPS officer told DH that he was not at all carried away by the social media campaigns, but only recollected only what he had personally seen about 40 years back.

Mr. Senkumar, who was an IES officer turned IPS officer, said that he stayed at JNU's Kaveri hostel in December 1980 when he went to Delhi for the IES interview. "One of my friends, who now retired as an IIS officer, had arranged my stay at a vacant room at the JNU hostel for a day. The next morning I went to the toilet and found many girls in the toilet. I was a bit embarrassed as I felt that I was given accommodation in the girls' hostel. Later I asked my friend why he arranged my stay at a girls' hostel. But he said that it was only boys' hostel," Mr.Senkumar said.

He also said that he had then seen the hostel premises littered with condoms.

It was during a question-answer session as part of a national conference at the Central University in Kasargod the other day that Mr. Senkumar made the statement. It triggered strong criticism especially since Mr. Senkumar is close to the Sangh Parivar organisations after retiring from service.