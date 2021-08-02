School teachers to get Covid-19 vaccine on priority in Andhra Pradesh

School teachers to get Covid vaccine on priority in AP

The state has been reporting over 2,000 daily cases lately and the active cases stand at 20,582

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS , Hyderabad,
  • Aug 02 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 22:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

School teachers in Andhra Pradesh to receive their Covid-19 vaccine shot on priority now, as the Jaganmohan Reddy government plans to reopen the education institutions from 16 August.

During a review meeting on Monday on the prevailing Covid-19 situation and vaccination, the Chief Minister asked the officials to be on alert in the coming two months and for widening the awareness among people on the further threats posed by the virus.

The state has been reporting over 2,000 daily cases lately and the active cases stand at 20,582 as of Monday.

Also read: Students who can't even collect swabs conducted Covid tests at Kumbh Mela: Report

While ordering the machinery to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are strictly followed everywhere, the CM said that not more than 150 people for marriages etc events should be allowed. There should be no crowds at any religious event.

Reddy wants priority to be given to the teachers and their vaccination completed soon “as schools are set to reopen on August 16.”

The health officials have decided to impose heavy fines on people flouting Covid-19 rules. Shops and establishments allowing people without masks would be fined Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, and they could be closed for 2-3 days. Individuals spotted without a mask would be imposed a fine of Rs 100.

Jaganmohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

