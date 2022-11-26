DMK party man sets self on fire over Hindi imposition

Senior DMK party man sets himself on fire protesting against 'Hindi imposition'

Though the party workers and public tried to save him, Thangavel died on the spot, police said

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Nov 26 2022, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 21:56 ist
Thangavel. Credit: Twitter/@arivalayam

A senior DMK cadre on Saturday died of self-immolation near the party office in Thazhaiyur near Mettur in nearby Salem District.

He took the extreme step to show his protest against 'Hindi imposition', police said. Thangavel (85), a former DMK farmers' wing functionary arrived at the party office this morning. He raised slogans against 'Hindi imposition' and allegedly poured kerosene on his body, set himself on fire with the help of a matchstick. Though the party workers and public tried to save him, Thangavel died on the spot, they said.

Police recovered a paper addressing the Central Government which read "there is no need for imposing Hindi when Tamil language is here."

Expressing grief over the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Thangavel. "I am deeply saddened to know that former union in-charge of DMK's farmers' wing Thangavel immolated himself protesting against Hindi imposition," he said in a tweet.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DMK
Tamil Nadu
Hindi imposition

What's Brewing

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences

Vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious consequences

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Nation remembers martyrs

What is ethical animal research?

What is ethical animal research?

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

UN wildlife summit ends with protection for 500 species

Make way for food miniacs

Make way for food miniacs

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

'Bhediya': An over-the-top Varun in tame horror comedy

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

Ayushmann Khurrana: Flop films haven't shaken me

 