Serial killer 'cyanide' Jolly attempts to kill self in jail in Kerala

A woman accused of killing six family members and close relatives in Kerala using cyanide reportedly attempted to kill self in prison.

Jolly Joseph, who was in remand at district prison in Kozhikode, was hospitalised with nerves of one of her hands partially severed. She was admitted to the government medical college hospital.

Hospital authorities said that the injury was not serious.

Jolly reportedly told the police that she injured herself using teeth and by rubbing on the edge of the wall with the intention of committing suicide. Police sources said that no sharp objects were found on her prison cell.

Jolly was recently charge-sheeted by the police in all the six murders that took place between 2002 and 2016. She is accused of murdering her mother-in-law Annama, father-in-law Tom Thomas, husband Roy Thomas, Annama's brother Mathew, Jolly's present husband Shaju's one-year-old daughter Alphine and Shaju's wife Sily. A desire to have happy living after inheriting family wealth was said to be her motive.