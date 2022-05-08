Service to God and cinematography are this nun's calling cards

Wearing the long traditional habit and holding a rosary in hand, the nun roamed around the sprawling grounds of the famed Vadakkunnathan temple here with her video camera seeking good angles and shots.

Though she did not go inside the shrine, dedicated to Lord Siva, the Catholic nun shot charming visuals around the temple from outside and captured the excitement, anticipation and spirit of the upcoming "Thrissur Pooram" with ease and grace recently.

For Sister Lismy Parayil, wielding the camera for a video album on a Hindu temple festival was also part of her service to the God as she believed that she was presenting the beauty of His creations transcending religious divide through the initiative.

An inmate of the Congregation of Mother of Carmel (CMC) for the last 22 years, this intense passion and worship for video cameras has helped the 37-year old to take up a career as a professional cinematographer along with her spiritual service.

Over 1,500 professional videos including music albums, short films, documentaries and devotional songs in her credit earned her the status of first ''cinematographer nun" of Kerala, perhaps the only one in the country also.

Basking in the recent recognition of the India Book of Records as the first nun professional cinematographer, Sister Lismy said she was seeing her love for camera and technology as a God-given talent to propagate His goodness in the society.

She also whole-heartedly thanked the CMC Nirmala Province here, her convent, for extending support to enable her chase her dreams.

"I got the first chance to operate a camera according to my imagination after I joined the convent," she told PTI.

The tech-savvy nun still cherishes the vivid memories of shooting videos using the tiny motion camera brought from Rome by her superior nuns. The words of appreciation showered on a music video directed by Sister Lismy, based on a song by renowned gospel singer Kester, gave herself a reassurance in her inborn talent as well as helped to gain the trust of her superiors.

"I still remember how I used every available thing around me as props to convey the message of the song. I used the visuals of the flames from the hearth in the convent's kitchen to show the fire of the Holy Spirit. Everybody was happy that the real feeling and message of the song was conveyed," the nun said with a chuckle.

The special videos, she did on Keralite saints St Kuriakose Elias Chavara and St Euphrasia during the time of their canonisation, also captured the attention of the church authorities and convinced them that the potential of mass communication and social media can be used in spiritual service too.

Thus, Lismy, a graduate in English, was sent to study Mass Communication and Journalism in Calicut University by the congregation. She also did a diploma in camera and video editing later. She feels proud now to elaborate as to how she had toiled several nights without sleeping to learn various techniques and latest software of camera and video editing via Youtube after finishing routine work in the congregation.

After launching a Youtube channel to showcase her work some years ago, she now runs an online channel for the congregation under the name Nirmala Media TSR.

Besides producing and managing video outputs of different genres for the congregations, she now accepts professional work from outside also.

An album done to appreciate the service of Kerala police during the initial phase of Covid-19 and a documentary helmed to mark the anniversary celebrations of a local school won the hearts of many in recent times, she said.

The latest among the works was the video album on Thrissur Pooram, the much awaited festival which falls on May 10 this year.

"When the album crew approached me to do the camera, my only concern was whether my presence would go well with the temple authorities as I belonged to another religion. But the Devaswom officials' support was overwhelming," the nun said.

However, she admitted that the journey to realise her passion was not devoid of any criticism as there were detractors who were constantly asking the question whether it was suitable for a nun to become a camera person. She said such questions never upset her as her work was the befitting reply for the critics.

If Sister Lismy is asked whether she has any dream, the Catholic nun would surprise everyone with her instant replay.

"Yes...of course I have a dream...As any other cinematographer, my dream is to become a filmmaker and direct a nice movie with a good message to the society. Hope it will be realised once God permits," the nun added.