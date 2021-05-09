Shanmugasundaram appointed Advocate-General of Tamil Nadu

Senior advocate and former Rajya Sabha MP R Shanmugasundaram was on Sunday appointed as the Advocate-General of Tamil Nadu, two days after the DMK Government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin assumed office.

Shanmugasundaram will take over as the Advocate-General on Monday, and is likely to begin his work immediately. His appointment comes days after Vijay Narayan resigned as Advocate-General after the defeat of the AIADMK government in the April 6 elections, results of which were announced on May 2.

In 1995, Shanmugasundaram escaped a murderous attack on him by alleged AIADMK men when he was preparing to file a complaint against the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The senior lawyer was Rajya Sabha MP from 2002 to 2008.