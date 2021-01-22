Six women farm labourers among 7 killed in Telangana auto-truck collision

7 killed in Telangana auto-truck collision

All the seven died on the spot, Devarakonda Deputy Superintendent of Police Anand Reddy said, adding around six injured had been hospitalised

  • Jan 22 2021, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 01:39 ist
Six women farm workers were among seven people killed and at least six others injured when a jam-packed autorickshaw and a container truck collided head-on on a highway in the district on Thursday, police said.

The other deceased was the driver of the bigger sized auto which was carrying around 20 people, most of them farm labourers returning home from work, at the time of the mishap at Angadipeta, about 70 kms from here, on Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway, they said.

All the seven died on the spot, Devarakonda Deputy Superintendent of Police Anand Reddy said, adding around six injured had been hospitalised. The official said they cannot immediately ascertain what caused the accident.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock over the accident. He instructed the medical officers to give the best treatment to those injured and hospitalised, an official release said in Hyderabad.

Rao conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. 

