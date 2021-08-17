Solar scam: CBI takes over probe into cases against former Kerala CM Chandy, others

The CBI has taken over the investigation into cases against former chief minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy, former Union minister K C Venugopal and other politicians related to allegations of sexual exploitation by a prime accused woman in the sensational solar scam, officials said on Tuesday.

The cases against the six, including Chandy, were registered over the last several years and investigated by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police based on a complaint by the woman, an accused in the multi-crore solar panel scam during the UDF government, that she was sexually exploited by them in 2012.

The CPI-M-led Kerala government had recommended a CBI enquiry into the cases earlier this year.

The opposition Congress had dubbed the move as "politically motivated", saying the CPIM-led government could not find anything against the party leaders and took the decision as elections were around the corner.

According to the laid down procedure, the central agency has taken over the six FIRs registered by the Kerala Crime Branch, officials said.

Besides Chandy and Venugopal, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash, MLA A P Anil Kumar, and BJP leader A P Abdulla Kutty are the accused in the six cases. The case against Kutty was registered in 2014 when he was a Congress MLA from Kannur. He later joined the BJP.

In a letter to the police commissioner on July 19, 2013, the woman had levelled charges of sexual misconduct and corruption against several Congress and UDF leaders, including Chandy, some of his ministers and two former Union ministers.