Sri Lankan Navy 'hurled stones, bottles' to shoo us away: Fishermen

PTI
PTI, Rameswaram,
  • Dec 05 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 15:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Sri Lankan Navy personnel threw stones and bottles to drive them away while they were fishing near Katchatheevu, leading to some damage to more than 10 boats, fishermen who returned here following the incident alleged on Sunday.

About 4,000 fishermen from here set out for fishing on December 4 in over 500 boats and while they were fishing off Katchatheevu island, Sri Lankan Naval personnel arrived in four boats and hurled stones and bottles at them, Rameswaram Fishermen Association president Devadoss said.

Over 10 boats suffered damage to some extent after being hit with stones, the association leader said, adding that the fishermen returned to shore following the incident.

A complaint in this regard was lodged with Tamil Nadu fisheries authorities, he added.

The fishermen had gone for fishing near Katchatheevu after a long time and the continuing attacks have created a sense of deep fear among them, the leader said.

