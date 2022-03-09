Sudhakaran's life at CPM's mercy: Kerala CPM leader

A CPM leader in Kerala termed Kerala PCC president and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran as a 'wretched creature' and also warned that Sudhakaran's life was at CPM's mercy.

CPM Idukki district secretary C V Varghese made the statement in connection with a recent murder of a Students' Federation of India activist allegedly by Youth Congress workers in Idukki. He said at a public function in Idukki that Sudhakaran's life was at CPM's mercy. CPM did not murder Sudhakaran as he was a 'wretched creature', Varghese said.

Even as Congress leaders flayed the statement and demanded that a police case should be registered against Varghese, the CPM leader stuck to his statement. He said that he was replying to provocative statements made by Sudhakaran after the murder of the SFI worker.

SFI activist Deeraj R, a student of the Idukki government engineering college, was murdered allegedly by Youth Congress workers during tensions related to the college union elections in January. Sudhakaran had been reiterating that there was no solid evidence against the Youth Congress workers held in the case and even stated Dheeraj's killing was a martyrdom invited by the CPM.

The CPM leader's statement was in response to this stand of Sudhakaran.

Leader of opposition V D Satheesan of the Congress demanded that a police case should be registered against Varghese for the provocative statement. The CPM leader was acting like a gangster, Satheesan criticised.

While some CPM leader's backed Vargheese's statement, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that he did not come across it.

