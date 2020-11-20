Tamil Nadu bans online gambling

Tamil Nadu on Friday banned online gambling after Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated an Ordinance that makes betting online a punishable offence, close on the heels of several persons ending their lives after losing their money by playing such games.

The Ordinance comes days after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the government has decided to ban online gambling and was working towards giving it legal sanctity. A press release from Raj Bhavan said the Ordinance was promulgated by amending the Tamil Nadu Gambling Act, 1930, Chennai City Police Act, 1888, and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859.

The ordinance bans betting or gambling online while imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 and six months' imprisonment for those indulging in such activities. It also says those who open or keep common gaming houses will be punished with a fine of Rs 10,000 and two years imprisonment.

The ordinance also bans electronic transfer of funds used for wagering or betting, and provides for punishing persons who run such companies.

The government brought the ordinance following half-a-dozen people choosing to end their lives after losing money in online gambling. The government had received requests for a ban from Opposition parties, activists, and people.