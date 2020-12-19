TN CM announces Pongal bonanza of cash, gift hampers

Tamil Nadu CM announces Pongal bonanza: Rs 2,500 in cash, gift hampers

PTI
PTI, Salem,
  • Dec 19 2020, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 17:51 ist
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI file photo.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced Pongal bonanza of Rs 2,500 in cash and gift hamper to all the 2.6 crore rice ration cardholders in the state to celebrate the harvest festival.

Pongal is celebrated across the state with much fervour in January to usher in the auspicious Tamil month 'Thai' when marriages are conducted and new business ventures initiated.

The cash as well as the Pongal gift bag would be distributed through the fair price shops from January 4, 2021 onwards, the Chief Minister said while speaking at Irupali in the district.

This year, the government has given Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper containing ingredients used in making sweet Pongal.

Prior to the distribution of the goodies at fair price shops, the government would issue tokens to beneficiaries at their doorstep, specifying the date and time for obtaining the gift hampers.

"The rice ration cardholders will be provided one kg each of raw rice and sugar, 20 grams of cashew and raisins, 8 gms of cardamom besides a sugarcane. These will be neatly wrapped in a cloth bag," Palaniswami said, adding this time the government would give away a whole sugarcane, and not just a piece as was the practice in the past.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Pongal

What's Brewing

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

 