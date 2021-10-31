Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits Rajinikanth in hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday visited actor Rajinikanth, who is in a hospital here after undergoing a surgery recently. The superstar had on Friday undergone a procedure to restore blood supply to brain after being admitted to Kauvery hospital on October 28.
The chief minister, who had earlier wished a speedy recovery for Rajinikanth, paid a visit to the hospital on Sunday and enquired about his health.
The actor who underwent "Carotid Artery Revascularization" (CAR), was likely to be discharged after few days, the hospital had said on Friday.
The top Tamil star was admitted on October 28 following an episode of giddiness.
