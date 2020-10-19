Tamil Nadu contributes Rs 10 crore to Telangana relief fund

Tamil Nadu on Monday offered assistance to Telangana, which is battling heavy rains and unprecedented floods, and announced Rs 10 crore as an “immediate contribution” to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund of the state.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also told his Telangana counterpart, K Chandrashekar Rao, that the state was sending blankets and mats as relief material to the affected families.

Read: Heaviest downpour in over a century claims 70 lives across Telangana

“At this difficult time, on behalf of the State Government and people of Tamil Nadu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives in the rains and floods... I have ordered the immediate contribution of a sum of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Government of Telangana,” Palaniswami said.

He also assured Rao that the Tamil Nadu government stands ready to render any other assistance as may be required by Telangana. Hours later, Rao thanked Palaniswami for announcing Rs 10 crore to the CM Relief Fund and for expressing Tamil Nadu's solidarity with the Telangana Government and its people "who are dealing with the aftermath of heavy rains."