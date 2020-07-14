Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: Five policemen sent to two-day CBI custody

TN custodial deaths: 5 cops sent to 2-day CBI custody

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  Jul 14 2020, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 21:24 ist
In this undated combo photo, P Jeyaraj (59) and his son Fennix (31), who died at police custody on June 23 with relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station. The state government today transferred the case to CBI. Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday secured two-day custody of five policemen involved in the alleged custodial death of a father and his son in Thoothukudi district.

The CBI has taken over the sensational case from the CB-CID Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police which investigated the case for over a week.

Inspector Sridhar, sub-inspectors Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan and head constable Muthu Raj and constable Murugan were sent to CBI custody for two days after the agency made a plea before Principal District and Sessions Judge Hemant Kumar.

Though the CBI sought seven-day custody, the court granted the agency two-day custody of the policemen, who were arrested in the first week of July. The policemen are accused of torturing the father-son duo, who were arrested on June 19 over an argument with two cops near their shop in Sathankulam, 630 km from here.

P Jeyaraj (61), and Emmanuel Bennix (31), died of the injuries allegedly sustained during the custody three days later at a government hospital in Kovilpatti. Their deaths triggered a massive outrage and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court took suo motu cognizance of the case and ordered a post-mortem in the presence of doctors appointed by it.

Even as the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to CBI, the high court asked the CB-CID to step in till the time CBI takes over the case formally to prevent evidence from dissipating.

A total of 10 policemen have, so far, been arrested by the CB-CID.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

