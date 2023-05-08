Tamil Nadu police register 1 more case against suspended IPS officer

Tamil Nadu Police have registered one more case against suspended IPS officer, Balveer Singh, based on a complaint from a youth who accused him of knocking out his teeth using a boulder. This is the fourth case registered against Singh, who was working as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Tirunelveli district before he was placed on compulsory wait and suspended.

Sources in the CB-CID told DH that a fourth case against Balveer Singh has been registered based on a complaint filed by Surya of Zamin Singampatti village. Surya is one of the first to come out and speak against Singh, but he retracted his version while testifying before the sub-collector of Cheranmadevi.

In his complaint, Surya has alleged that Singh accused Singh of uprooting his teeth with cutting pliers. The sources said the police have registered another case under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506 (1) punishment for criminal intimidation.

The police had last week invoked the SC/ST Act against Singh a fortnight after the case was transferred to the CB-CID. following a recommendation by senior bureaucrat P Amudha who is inquiring into the allegations against the ASP. Besides the CB-CID probe, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) are also conducting independent inquiries into the allegations.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and his government came under severe criticism over “callous” handling of the case against the ASP ever since the allegations were made in the public domain on March 26. Though Stalin suspended Singh on March 29, the FIR came a fortnight later on April 17, which activists say was an attempt to save the police officer.

The shocking allegations of custodial torture by Singh was first levelled by a group of men on March 26 when they accused the IPS officer of knocking out their teeth with cutting pliers and stones. Some also alleged that the officer, who was the ASP of Ambasamudram, had crushed their testicles.

In the past one month, at least a dozen men have come forward to level allegations of torture against the now-suspended IPS officer. The government also placed six police personnel in the district on compulsory wait for their alleged involvement in the case.