Tamil Nadu records 3,680 new Covid-19 cases,64 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 3,680 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of those affected by the contagion in the state to 1,30,261, the health department said on Friday.

With 64 fatalities reported, the death toll has gone up to 1,829, a health department bulletin said.

There was a significant jump in recoveries reported today which surpassed the number of those infected as 4,163 people got discharged from various health care facilities. With this, the cumulative figure of those who recovered has gone up to 82,324.

The number of active cases as of today was at 46,105, the bulletin said.

A total of 37,309 samples were tested on Friday alone at the 101 testing facilities operating in the state, taking tally to 15,29,092 specimens till date.

Chennai continued to witness a downward trend in the number of fresh infections with 1,205 new cases reported, the bulletin said.