Tamil Nadu records 3,756 Covid-19 cases, tally now at 1.22 lakh, doubling time increases in Chennai

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 3,756 Covid-19 cases and 64 fatalities, taking the tally to 1.22 lakh while the death toll went up to 1,700, the health department said.

The doubling time of coronavirus cases in Chennai, meanwhile, improved to 25.42 days as of Tuesday from 18 days on June 28, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

A Central team of officials led by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health, Arti Ahuja, arrived here today for Covid-19 related inspections and meetings with state authorities.

Chennai recorded 1,261 new cases today, Madurai, 379 and nearby Tiruvallur and Chengelpet, 300 and 273 infections respectively, a health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases here today conformed to the recent trend of a dip in fresh infections following an intense lockdown between June 19 and July 5.

The state capital posted 1,203 cases on Tuesday and 1,747 on Monday.

Tamil Nadu's tally stood at 1,22,350 and Chennai's share was 72,500.

Those dead include 59 people with co-morbidities, and a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were among those who died though they had no co-morbidities.

With 64 deaths, the toll touched 1,700.

In Chennai, 1,146 patients died which includes two cross-notified (to other states) deaths.

With two more labs in government hospitals at Harur and Erode getting approved for Covid-19 testing, the number of facilities in the government sector for confirmatory virus examination has gone up to 52 from 50.

In the private sector, there are 46 labs and in total, the state has 98 testing centres.

As many as 35,979 samples were tested today and in total 14,49,414 specimens have been examined.

While there are 46,480 active cases, 3,051 patients got discharged today and cumulatively 74,167 people have got cured.

"Doubling time is dynamic and it informs us about the impact of the interventions like lockdown, testing and surveillance on the epidemic growth," the GCC said.