Tamil Nadu refuses permission for BJP's 'Vetrivel Yatra'

Displaying his political authority and clout, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has decided not to grant permission for “Vetrivel Yatra” planned by his alliance partner, BJP, in the state, citing the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.

The permission has been denied despite pressure from the BJP leadership in the state for the past few weeks – Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan had met Palaniswami on Tuesday ostensibly to thank him for piloting legislation providing 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in medical admissions.

Palaniswami told reporters on Thursday evening that permission for Vetrivel Yatra cannot be granted as Section 144 was in force due to the pandemic.

The government's decision was first conveyed by Advocate General Vijay Narayan before the first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramalingam which was hearing a petition that sought a ban on the month-long tour by the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP and another seeking permission for the event.

During the argument, the A-G said that the time was not conducive for the yatra to be conducted as there is a risk of a second wave of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. Following his submission, the High Court disposed of the petitions and directed the state government to decide on the issue. It also allowed BJP to challenge the decision of the Tamil Nadu government.

The yatra aimed at exposing Karuppar Kootam, a YouTube channel that uploaded a derogatory video on Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a devotional song dedicated to Lord Murugan, was to begin on Friday from Tiruttani, 90 km from here. The yatra was to cover all six abodes of Lord Murugan, considered native God of the Tamilians. Through the yatra, the BJP was planning to expand its base in the state.

“The spread of Coronavirus has been brought under control in Chennai and elsewhere in the state. But there is a risk of the second wave of the pandemic and it is the responsibility of the government to protect people. In such times, it (the yatra) is needed and the decision has been taking in the interests of the people,” Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters.

He also said the law will take its own course if the BJP went ahead with the yatra despite being denied permission for the same. The BJP, in its reaction, said that it will make its stand known very soon after consulting party leaders in New Delhi.

The state government was also under pressure from Opposition parties to ban the yatra, which they alleged, was conceived to incite “communal tension” in the state. This is not the first time that the Palaniswami government has refused to oblige BJP during the pandemic – in August, the administration stood firm on its decision not to allow public celebrations of Vinayagar Chaturthi despite BJP's repeated pleas for reconsideration.

The parties that sought a ban praised Palaniswami for the ban, while political analysts said the Chief Minister has yet again demonstrated his political authority and clout.