Tamil Nadu reports 4,244 Covid-19 cases, 69 fatalities

Tamil Nadu reports 4,244 Covid-19 cases, 69 fatalities

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 12 2020, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 20:02 ist

After a gap of a few days, the number of Covid-19 cases shot past the 4,000 mark on Sunday in Tamil Nadu with 4,244 fresh infections being reported, taking the tally to 1,38,470, the health department said. Sixty nine fatalities pushed the death count to 1,966, it said in a bulletin.

Tamil Nadu had reported 4,343 cases on July 2, 4,329 on July 3 and 4,280 on July 4. The bulletin said the number of recoveries continued to remain significant as 3,617 people were discharged after recovery.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Cumulatively, 89,532 patients have been discharged following treatment till date, while active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 46,969, the bulletin said. A total of 16,09,448 samples have been tested to date, of which 42,531 were on Sunday alone, it said Chennai continued to record a dip on the number of fresh cases as 1,168 people tested positive for the virus totalling 77,338 till date.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

Covid-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded: Scientists

Covid-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded: Scientists

 