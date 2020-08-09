Tamil Nadu reports 5,994 fresh Covid-19 cases, 119 fatalities

Tamil Nadu reports 5,994 fresh Covid-19 cases; 119 dead

DH News Service, Chennai
  • Aug 09 2020, 20:42 ist
Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 5,994 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 2,96,901 while 119 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,927. Of the dead, as many as 103 had co-morbidities and 16 none.

An 11-year old boy, two 90-year old men, a 23-year-old man and two 40-year old women were among those who succumbed to the virus. Chennai's share in the state's death toll was 2,302. Today is the seventh day of 100 plus deaths in Tamil Nadu. The number of tests today was 70,186, the highest in a single day so far in the state and in total 32,25,805 tests have been done and all the tests were RT-PCR based, a state Covid bulletin said.

While active cases were 53,336, as many as 6,020 patients were discharged from various hospitals and cumulatively 2,38,638people have recovered. In the cumulative state count of 2,96,901 cases, Chennai share was 1,09,117. The over 5,900 new cases today include 989 from Chennai, and the infections in three districts near here (Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur) together stood at 1,186, crossing the state capital's count.

