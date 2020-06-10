TN reports highest spike of nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reports new single day high of nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 10 2020, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 19:37 ist
Those dead included a 38-year old man and he was among 15 people with comorbidities. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported an all-time single day high of 1,927 new coronavirus cases while 19 people died, taking the infection count to 36,841 and the toll to 326, the government said. A total of 17,675 samples were tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 6,38,846.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Of the fresh infections, Chennai accounted for 1,392 cases as its tally alone touched 25,937. With the state recording 1,500 plus cases for the fourth successive day, the cumulative tally of positive cases stood at 36,841 with 17,179 active cases. Those dead included a 38-year old man and he was among 15 people with comorbidities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 