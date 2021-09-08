Tamil Nadu to form SC/ST commission, DMK supports caste-based census: CM Stalin

DMK supports caste-based census: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

ETB Sivapriyan
  • Sep 08 2021, 20:05 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the Tamil Nadu government will establish a commission for SC/ST on the lines of the National Commission for SC/ST. In a separate development, the Chief Minister also said that the DMK supports caste-based census and that he would soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Making a slew of announcement with regard to SC/ST communities, the CM Stalin said that Rs 10 lakh will be awarded as an incentive to panchayats that follows the practice of common crematoriums or graveyards. He also said that Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools in the state would henceforth function under the Adi Dravidar Department instead of the School Education Department.

