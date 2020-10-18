Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall for next two days

Most parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive pre-monsoon rains which will range from heavy to heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Sunday.

Sunday also saw central parts of the state receiving heavy rainfall. The state receives maximum rainfall during the North-East Monsoon from October-December.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirapalli, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

It also said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on October 20. In Chennai, the MeT said, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy.

“Thunderstorm with Light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 ºC and 25 ºC respectively,” the MeT department said.

Independent weather blogger Pradeep John said the circulation is very far away but on October 20, one of the vortexes in the circulation comes close to SAP and North TN coast, the state can get good rains.

“Then the circulation is caught in the westerly trough and dragged up north towards West Bengal / Bangladesh. When it moves up North TN and South AP falls in the interaction zone of the westerlies through and the circulation and models show enhanced rains when this event pans out on October 23 and 24,” he said.