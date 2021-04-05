Tamil Nadu to vote in epic election on Tuesday

Over 6.28 crore electorate are eligible to exercise their franchise in an epic election on Tuesday that will elect the new generation leaders of Tamil Nadu. The elections are being held under the cloud of allegations of rampant use of money by political parties to buy votes.

More than 1.58 lakh personnel, including those from police, para military are engaged in providing security to ensure peaceful elections in the state. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of poll booths have been increased to 88,937 from the previous figure of around 67,000. Poll officials said the maximum number of voters in a booth is 1,000.

Read: Which way will the wind blow in a 'wave-less' Tamil Nadu election?

The election to elect the 16th assembly is unique in more ways than one as this is the first state election without the presence of stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. While the DMK alliance has projected M K Stalin as the chief ministerial face, the AIADMK made incumbent Edappadi K Palaniswami its nominee for top post this election.

While the number of female voters eligible to vote is 3.19 crore, the number of male voters stand at 3.09 crore. As many as 7,192 people from third gender will also be eligible to vote.

The voting will begin at 7 am and end at 7 pm without any lunch break, officials said, adding that wearing of masks has been made mandatory at polling stations.