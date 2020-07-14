Tamil Nady CM tests negative for Covid-19; samples tested cross 15 lakh in state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday. Tests were conducted on him and his staff at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office here on Monday.

An official statement from the Director of Information and Public Relations Department on Tuesday morning said besides the Chief Minister, all officials and staff attached to the CM’s camp office, that couples as his residence as well, have also tested negative.

Sources said this is the third time, Palaniswami has taken the Covid-19 test since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in March. His swab samples were collected and tested for the first time in June when staff at the Chief Minister’s office in the Secretariat tested positive for Coronavirus. One of his staff, an under-secretary level officer, also succumbed to Covid-19.

“As part of the government’s testing initiative, samples of the Chief Minister and officials and staff working at the Camp Office were collected on July 13. The Chief Minister has tested negative for Covid-19. The results of officials and staff have also come out negative,” the statement said.