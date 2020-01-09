TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, others held in Vijayawada

PTI, Amaravati,
  Jan 09 2020, 08:04am ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2020, 08:08am ist
TDP president and outgoing chief minister Chandrababu Naidu addresses press conference after general election 2018 results, at Undavalli in Andhra Pradesh, May 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders were taken into custody by police in Vijayawada on Wednesday when they tried to take out a "bus rally" in solidarity with the farmers' agitation demanding that Amaravati be continued as Andhra Pradesh's capital.

Naidu's son Lokesh, TDP senior leaders K Atchannaidu and other leaders were among those detained on Wednesday night, police said. They were shifted to a police bus to be driven away.

However, it led to tension as TDP workers resisted the police move and blocked the bus. In the meanwhile, the ignition key of the police bus mysteriously disappeared, as a result of which it got stuck on the busy Benz Circle.

The farmers, who have given their land for development of Amaravati as the state capital, have been on a protest for the past 23 days, opposing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government's move to relocate it to Visakhapatnam.

