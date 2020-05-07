TDP chief expresses shock over Vizag gas leak incident

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • May 07 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 12:22 ist

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and urged residents of the city to take necessary precautions.

At least six people have died and around 100 hospitalised after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.

In a tweet, Naidu said leaders and cadre must be readily available to help people in distress.

Also follow DH live coverage on Vizag gas leak

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) said in a tweet, "There is gas leakage identified at LG  Polymers in Gopalapatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions".

