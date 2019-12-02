Techies' death: Family denies objection to marriage

Relatives of the techie couple hailing from Kerala, who were found dead in Bengaluru last week, have raised suspicions over the death. The relatives denied reports that the family was opposed to their marriage.

Abhijith Mohan, 25, hailing from Palakkad in central Kerala and Srilakshmi, 21, hailing from the nearby Thrissur district, were found dead in Madiwala on November 29. The two, who were working with a leading IT firm at Electronics City, were reported missing since October 11. Their bodies were in a highly decomposed manner and hanging from a tree. They were identified with the help of identity cards recovered from the bodies.

The initial version of the police was that they might have committed suicide after their families were opposed to their affair.

However, relatives of Srilakshmi have strongly denied it. They maintain that Srilakshmi had not even informed the family about her interest to marry Abhijit. He was her team leader at the IT firm she had joined about six months ago, and they were good friends. That was all the family knew, said Sethumon, Srilakshmi's paternal uncle.

Sethumon told DH that he had spoken to Abhijith's family and they also said that Abhijith did not tell about any relationship with Srilakshmi. "We will be moving court to ensure a fair probe into the deaths as the police ignored many crucial aspects like a message sent by Abhijith and Srilakshmi to some of their friends seeking help," he said.

Srilakshmi was planning to come down to her home on October 11 owing to surgery for her mother. Abhijith was also planning to accompany her. Srilakshmi also had plans to quit the job and pursue higher studies.