Telangana CM KCR meets PM Modi, invites him for renovated Yadadri temple's inauguration

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and has invited him for the inauguration of the renovated Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The event would be held in October or November. CMO sources said that the PM “gave assurance of his attendance.”

Rao had also requested the PM for allotment of land for the state to construct “Telangana Bhavan” in New Delhi like the other states. The PM is said to have responded positively.

Rao had on Thursday laid the foundation for the TRS office building in the capital.

In the meeting that lasted for 50 minutes, Rao raised several matters pertaining to the state like the establishment of an integrated textile park, development of the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor.

Rao has also submitted requests for the release of additional funds under the PM Garmin Sadak Yojana and sought roads in the Maoists influenced regions. On the education front, the CM has requested the PM to allocate an IIM in Hyderabad, IIIT in Karimnagar, a Tribal University for the state and also Navodaya Schools in the newly created districts.

The Telangana CM has sought the appointments of Home Minister Amit Shah and water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Rao's government is in a confrontation with the Jaganmohan Reddy administration in Andhra Pradesh over the sharing of Krishna river waters.