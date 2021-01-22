Telangana: GHMC Mayor to be elected on February 11

The next mayor and deputy mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation would be elected on Feb 11.

The civic body polls were held on Dec 1, two months ahead of the normal schedule, in what became a fiercely fought battle between the TRS and the BJP.

The saffron party which included its national leaders like home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in its electioneering has made major gains by improving its tally from four to 48 councillors.

The ruling TRS suffered huge losses but still emerged as the single largest party claiming 56 out of 150 seats.

With no party having gained the required majority in the 150-ward municipal body, it has to be seen what strategy the parties especially the TRS would devise to take the Mayor seat.

The AIMIM has won 44 seats. TRS, AIMIM were earlier seen as friendly parties but, during the GHMC polls campaign course, TRS leaders like IT, industries minister KT Rama Rao were compelled to distance the party from the AIMIM as the BJP engaged in constant diatribes against “the secret alliance between the two.”

The Telangana state election commission has notified the date for the indirect elections on Friday, almost 50 days after the declaration of results on 4 December.

Ward members would take oath on Feb 11 and the mayor, deputy mayor election would be held later, the same day.