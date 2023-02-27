Telangana; Harassed medico laid to rest; T-BJP blames KCR govt

First-year PG medico Dr Dharavath Preethi (26), a victim of alleged ragging and harassment by a senior Dr MA Saif, was laid to rest on Monday at her native village Girni Thanda in Jangaon district.

Dr Preethi, a MD (Anesthesia) student at the Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, had attempted suicide last Wednesday reportedly by injecting herself with a harmful fluid. Preethi was shifted to Hyderabad the same day and was under critical care treatment at the NIMS but was declared dead on Sunday by the state-run hospital authorities.

Tension prevailed at the NIMS, as her relatives and tribal organisations staged a protest, refusing to move the body and demanding justice from the ST community. Her father D Narendar, who had earlier accused inaction on part of KMC authorities on his complaints against Dr Saif as having compelled his daughter to take the extreme step, demanded immediate suspension of the Anesthesia HOD and a probe by a sitting judge to reveal all the facts of the case.

Also read | Telangana: Woman medico who attempted suicide due to alleged harassment dies in Hyderabad

Saif was arrested by the Warangal police and sent to remand on Friday.

"A mere arrest is not enough, he should be punished severely so that no other Preethi suffers like my daughter. This is not suicide, it is murder. An unbiased probe would reveal the involvement of every culprit,” Narendar told reporters.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay blamed the K Chandrasekhar Rao government for the death.

"Preethi incident proves that criminals with BRS-AIMIM support can do anything; it shows KCR's backing for one community. Why has the CM not reacted to the incident till now, is it because she is a tribal girl?” questioned Bandi on Twitter.

The BJP leader demanded a probe by a sitting judge and said that his party would continue to fight till those responsible for Preethi's death are punished.

State IT, industries and municipal minister KT Rama Rao reacted sharply to the accusations.

"The medico's death is very unfortunate but some people are politicising it for petty gains. We assure to stand in support of the family in every way. Let it be Saif or Sanjay, we would not leave the perpetrator and see that he will be punished as per the law," KTR said.