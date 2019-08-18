Telangana is in BJP's wish list: Nadda

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda said that Telangana is in the wishlist of the states that the ruling party at the Centre want in its kitty by 2024.

While addressing a party meeting here on Sunday in which several TDP's Telangana unit cadre joined the BJP, Nadda said, " It's time for move forward by joining hands of few new and few old."

Nadda said that the BJP will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of those who have joined the party.

He thanked TDP MP Sujana Choudhury and others who left the party and have "strengthened" the BJP.

"It is not easy to leave ones own party and join the other. So we must respect them. Those who are joining us believed that only Modi and the BJP can lead the nation in the right direction," Nadda said.

Giving reasons, he said that the BJP is the only party in which elections are held giving a chance to a "common man" like Modi to become a prime minister and that "me, my son, me and daughter" is not the party's motto— taking potshots at the Congress.

He said that the BJP will soon become a political party with more than 17 crore people as its members.

Coming heavily on the Congress for opposing the abrogation of Article 370, he wondered how the grand old party could call itself a nationalist party.

"Thanks to the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, today every Jammu and Kashmir citizen will enjoy the same benefits that every other Indian has," he said, addind, "Now every SC/ST can contest in elections."

Calling the party cadre in Telangana to remember that it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that saw that Hyderabad joined the Indian Union, Nadda said that the "only state of Jammu and Kashmir which was the responsibility of Jawaharlal Nehru burned in unrest for decades."

Union minister Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP chief Dr Laxman were also present at the meeting.