Telangana minor dead as driver rolls up car window on her neck

Minor dies in Telangana as car window rolled up on neck

The incident occurred at Bojjagudem village on Monday during a wedding ceremony but came to light on Tuesday

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • May 23 2023, 13:07 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 13:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a heart-wrenching incident in Telangana's Suryapet district, a nine-year-old girl was killed when a car driver rolled up the window on her neck.

The incident occurred at Bojjagudem village on Monday during a wedding ceremony but came to light on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, Banoth Indraja had her neck outside the car as she was singing and dancing on the rear seat along with the bride and bridegroom.

Without noticing this, the driver pressed the power window switch.

The girl's neck was stuck, cutting off air supply and resulting in her death.

After the wedding ceremony, the car carrying the bride and bridegroom was leaving the venue and the girl, a relative of the bridegroom, was sitting in the rear seat.

On a complaint by the girl's father Banoth Venkateshwarlu, police have registered a case against car driver Shekhar and took up investigation.

India News
Telangana

