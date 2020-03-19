Telangana reports 8 new coronavirus cases; CM Chandrashekhar Rao calls for an emergency meet

Telangana has confirmed eight cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, triggering Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to convene a high-level emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss more measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In a late-night bulletin, on Wednesday, Telangana reported 7 fresh cases, all Indonesians who were travelling along with P5 who confirmed positive on Tuesday.

This took the tally in the state up to 13, and 164 in India.

Earlier on Wednesday, state health minister Etela Rajender reported one new case of a young man (P6) who returned from Scotland.

The continuous reporting of cases, one each daily from the last five days and seven Indonesians later in one go, has alarmed the state government.

All district collectors, police chiefs, health minister Etela Rajender, municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao etc. and senior officials of concerned departments would attend the meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM’s camp office.

P6 confirmed on Wednesday is a 22-year-old unmarried male resident of Medchal near Hyderabad studying BBA in Scotland. He went to UK in November 2019.

The person started from Scotland on 14 March and reached RGIA Hyderabad at 5:30 AM on 16 March. “After reaching home by 6:30 AM, he spent the whole day at home with three family members. On March 17 morning, he developed a cough and fever and came to Gandhi Hospital. We are also getting the information of his flight passengers,” health officials said.

P5, confirmed on 17 March is an Indonesian, a preacher part of a 10-member religious group. They travelled from New Delhi to Ramagundam by train and then to Karimnagar where the group stayed in a Masjid for two days.

“We have identified all those who travelled in their train coach and alerted the respective governments in case of non-Telangana people,” Rajender said.

P1 (from Dubai via Bangalore) is discharged and healthy; P2 from Italy, P3 from Netherland, P4 from Scotland are in stable condition in isolation wards.

“Since the Corona Virus is spreading through those coming from abroad, the CM has instructed officials to allow such returnees go home only after a thorough check-up,” said a CMO official.

While taking measures for their personal health, people should inform the authorities about those coming from abroad in their neighbourhoods.

“CM has urged Telangana people to be on the alert, as people who travelled from Indonesia to Karimnagar have tested positive. Thursday meeting is being held in this backdrop. Since we already are implementing week and 15-day action plan, the emergency meeting shall declare some more preventive measures,” the official said adding that the CM wants people to understand the situation and measures taken to prevent COVID-19.

Andhra Pradesh is also closing all educational institutions from Thursday till month-end. Government offices to take all precautions while private employees should be allowed to Work From Home, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said. State’s positive cases stable at one.