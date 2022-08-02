Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project ‘defective’, lacks clearances: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Kaleshwaram project, in Telangana, lacks investment and environmental clearances, and that the behemoth lift irrigation project was “defective.”

The water resources minister’s statements come when components of the massive lift irrigation project were submerged due to the recent floods in the state. Shekhawat was in Yadadri town on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of the third phase of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao government, which is executing the plan to supply Godavari waters for irrigation, drinking water and industrial needs in several districts including Hyderabad, has been demanding national project status for Kaleshwaram.

The BJP-led government at the centre, however, has been non-receptive to the request. BJP leaders like J P Nadda have even made corruption charges, saying the project had become an ATM for Rao’s family.

“Three barrages under Kaleshwaram were flooded, and an underground pump house was submerged. The project built with wrong design, engineering defects, was thus swamped. It lacks necessary permissions,” Shekhawat said at the BJP rally near Yadadri. The union minister also accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi of blaming the centre, to cover up their misdeeds.

“How can a national status be accorded to an improper project? We would face flak if we do so,” Shekhawat said.

Bandi, too, launched a scathing attack on KCR over Kaleshwaram project defects, and corruption charges. The state BJP chief accused the Telangana chief minister of ignoring the promises he made to various sections of the public.