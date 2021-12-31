Telangana stresses on technology to detect crime

Telangana has 851,644 Closed Circuit TV cameras, among the highest concentration in the country, installed across the state.

While activists have been expressing concerns over the heightened surveillance, police officials said that the CCTV cameras have helped them detect 22,781 crimes in 2021.

The state police department is applying technology of various kinds for crime deterrence and detection.

According to the state police's 2021 round up released on Friday, the department has a database of 947,843 offenders’ fingerprint slips.

While 5,624 suspects were traced using Mobile Security Check devices, 91 wanted criminals were apprehended through the use of a Criminal Apprehension Tool.

85 per cent of the cases of traffic enforcement, like imposition of fines for breaking rules, is using a non-contact and evidence-based technology.

Officials said that they have launched various projects to combat the menace of Cyber crimes and crime against women. Cyber Warriors is one such initiative for capacity-building at Police Station level.

Meanwhile, on the terror activities front, the department says it has thwarted the “desperate efforts of CPI (Maoist) to revive the movement in Telangana.”

98 extremists were arrested, 133 extremists including two district committee members surrendered, while six Maoists were killed in gunfight.

No activities of Under Ground Armed Formations of CPI (Maoist) are noticed in Telangana.

