Tharoor continues to give causes for concern to party senior colleagues in Kerala

After his recent north Kerala tour, which was widely considered as an effort to enhance rapport with the Indian Union Muslim League and other Muslim outfits, Tharoor on Monday received much praise from the prominent Hindu - Nair community. He also got an invite to a major Christian convention of Kerala - Marammon convention.

The Nair Service Society (NSS), a body of the Hindu Nair community, has invited Tharoor to inaugurate the birth anniversary celebrations of NSS founder and social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan, popularly known as Mannam, at its headquarters Perunna in Kottayam district. It was after many years that a Congress leader is being invited to inaugurate the function.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair had earlier mocked at Tharoor as a 'Delhi Nair' when the diplomate turned politician turned up to contest in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat. On Monday, Nair said that he was correcting his mistake. "Tharoor is a son of Kerala and a global citizen. There is no other person as competent as Tharoor to inaugurate the Mannam birth anniversary celebrations," he said.

Tharoor also used the opportunity for a veiled attack against his opponents in the party. "Years ago Mannam stated that one Nair can't accept another Nair. I often experience it in politics now," he said in a sarcastic manner.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan, who is from Nair community, had earlier flayed Tharoor for his north Kerala tour. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the other senior Congress Kerala leaders from Nair community.

Reacting to NSS's praise for Tharoor, Satheesan commented that he was only happy over any Congress leader being praised by anyone.

Meanwhile, Tharoor also got an invite to the Marammon convention taking place at Pathanamthitta in February. He was invited to a youth meet as part of the convention, one of the prominent Christian conventions of Kerala being organised by the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church.

Tharoor's increasing activities in Kerala after his impressive performance in the Congress president election had triggered speculations that Tharoor is trying to emerge himself as chief minister candidate in Kerala. This had become a cause for concern for other senior leaders of the party in Kerala eyeing the post. Such concerns would aggravate with Tharoor's fresh moves.