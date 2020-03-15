Third case of coronavirus reported in Telangana

A 46-year-old person from Telangana tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to three in the state, health department officials said. On Saturday, the state reported the second COVID-19 positive case, with the samples of a person who travelled to Italy testing positive.

The first positive case of a 24-year-old techie, who was the first confirmed case in Telangana, was discharged from the state-run Gandhi hospital here on Friday night following his recovery. Health officials on Sunday said one of the two samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune tested positive.

"We had sent two samples to Pune for confirmation, out of which one was positive and the other negative. The patient returned from the Netherlands on March 9. He is in an isolation ward and undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital. He himself reported to the hospital on March 13," the official said.

Confirming the third positive case, Health Minister E Rajender said on Sunday in the assembly that people (living in surrounding areas) need not worry about quarantine facilities coming up at various places, including in Vikarabad district.

He, however, clarified that treatment to the coronavirus patients will be given at the state-run Gandhi Hospital and Chest Hospital in the city. The Telangana government had on Saturday announced a number of measures, including the closure of all educational institutions (from primary school to university), coaching centres and summer camps till March 31, to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

According to an official release, Board exams will be held as per schedule. The note advised that marriages and other functions which have already been decided be organised amid family members with attendance be kept below 200. Owners of marriage halls should not allow the halls to be booked for weddings which are scheduled post March 31.

The release said permission would not be given for a week for public meetings, seminars, workshops, celebrations, rallies, exhibitions, trade fairs and cultural events Cinema halls, bars, pubs and clubs with memberships would remain closed for a week, it said. Indoor and outdoor sports stadia, swimming pools, gyms, gymnasiums, zoo parks, amusement parks and museums would be closed for a week.

All types of sports events have been cancelled for a week, it said. The state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses and Hyderabad Metro rail would run normally.

Sanitation works would be carried out continuously in buses and trains, it said.