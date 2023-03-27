Three CPI(M) leaders sentenced to jail for attack on Oommen Chandy

Three persons were sentenced by a local court in Kannur on Monday for attacking former chief minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy in 2013 during a protest by the CPI(M).

As many as 110 others, including two former MLAs, were acquitted by the court.

Chandy, who was the then chief minister, came under attack in October 2013, as he turned up to attend a function in Kannur. The CPI(M), which was the Opposition back then, was carrying out a protest against Chandy in connection with the solar scam. Chandy and some other Congress leaders suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Those sentenced were CPI(M) activist Deepak, former CPI(M) local leader C O T Nazir and another CPI(M) activist Biju Parambathu.

While Deepak has been sentence for three years, the latter two have received two years each. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on each of the three accused.