Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams cautions devotees of fake website

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the trust managing the famed Lord Venkateshwara temple, has cautioned the public against a fake website: "https://tirupatibalaji-ap-gov.org/".

This is the 41st such bogus website found to be created to cheat Tirumala-Tirupati pilgrims.

The website, which looks remarkably similar to the official one, offers services like Rs-300 special entry darshan bookings and other temple updates.

“The fake website developed by miscreants, appears similar to TTD official website, with negligible modifications. The URL address of the bogus website is https://tirupatibalaji-ap-gov.org/ while the official website URL is https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/,” TTD said in a statement on Sunday.

The counterfeit website was identified by the TTD IT wing and upon their complaint, a FIR was registered at the Tirumala One Town Police Station under IPC sections 420, 468, 471.

Based on the complaint, the AP Forensic Cyber Cell has also plunged into action to investigate the fake website. “So far cases have been registered against 40 fake websites and the latest one is 41st under Cyber Crimes.”

TTD officials are appealing and cautioning the devotees not to fall prey to such fake websites.

“Devotees are requested to make note of the URL address of TTD official website and be cautious, verifying the credentials of the website before booking the online tickets,” officials said.

Devotees can book tickets through the TTD official mobile app, TTDevasthanams.